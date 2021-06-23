MarketPeak Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00053601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00611404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00039514 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

