Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0634 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Marlin has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $46.68 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00107273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00168421 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,237.88 or 1.00590846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

