Marlowe’s (MRL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

MRL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Shares of Marlowe stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 857 ($11.20). 589,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,616. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 787.11. The stock has a market cap of £660.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,856.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. Marlowe has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 876 ($11.44).

In other Marlowe news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total value of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25).

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

