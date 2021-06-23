Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 639,480 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

TWO opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

