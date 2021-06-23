Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 97,572 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.91% of Aramark worth $87,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

ARMK opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.90.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

