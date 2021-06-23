Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.00% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $86,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 461,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

OHI stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

