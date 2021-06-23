Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.59% of Invesco worth $68,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

