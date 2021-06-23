Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,479 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Vale worth $71,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,256,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 307.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,539 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

