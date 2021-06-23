Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 75,993 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,993 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.28% of Hostess Brands worth $80,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

