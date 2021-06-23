Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,260,928 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.97% of 8X8 worth $68,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,008 shares of company stock valued at $291,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

