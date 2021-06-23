Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Maximus worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,150 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

