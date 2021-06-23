McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

