McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $268.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

