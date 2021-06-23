MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Shares Down 14.1%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX)’s share price dropped 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MCX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.