Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 5,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,737,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,833 shares in the company, valued at $30,518,134.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,140 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,456 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medallia by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medallia by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 4,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 807,499 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

