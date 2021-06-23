MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Cap Hits $728,674.92

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 41.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $728,674.92 and $7,642.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00111899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00170126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,708.63 or 1.00116564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

