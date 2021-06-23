MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$11.00 at ATB Capital

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,660. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.65. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

