Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 500.40 ($6.54). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 487.20 ($6.37), with a volume of 1,266,748 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 440.17 ($5.75).

The firm has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 485.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt Company Profile (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

