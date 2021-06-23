Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MLSPF remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

