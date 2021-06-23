Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $9.25 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $330.46 or 0.00991059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $1.74 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00368405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017064 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001735 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

