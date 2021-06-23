Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.01. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 476,434 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

