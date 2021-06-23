MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,826.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 94.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,505.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,854.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,440.84.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

