Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 424.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,435 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

