Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $38.00 price target by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90. Methanex has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

