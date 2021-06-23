Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.24% from the company’s current price.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90. Methanex has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.