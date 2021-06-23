MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.61. MetLife reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

