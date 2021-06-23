MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 491.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of MGE Energy worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.