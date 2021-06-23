MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $531,594.60

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. MIB Coin has a market cap of $531,594.60 and $84.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038809 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00035008 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000155 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 417,071,026 coins and its circulating supply is 139,769,098 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.