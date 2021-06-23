Michael Andrew Schemick Sells 66,666 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 830,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,364,968.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Certara stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,522. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.