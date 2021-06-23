Michael Fitzmaurice Sells 4,600 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RPT remained flat at $$13.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 402,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,360. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,328.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

