Michael Mente Sells 83,797 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. 1,172,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.