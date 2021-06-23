Michael Scarpelli Sells 135 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total transaction of $3,517,650.00.

NYSE SNOW traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $249.00. 2,633,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,958. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.19. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.