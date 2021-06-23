Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 334,406 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,554,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 547,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $265.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

