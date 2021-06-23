Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489,133 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 140,403 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $822,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

