Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Down 2%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.55 and last traded at $82.55. 474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.32.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

