Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI):

6/23/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

6/19/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

6/15/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

6/11/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

6/9/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

6/5/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

6/3/2021 – Midland States Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90.

Get Midland States Bancorp Inc alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $11,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.