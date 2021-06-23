Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $22.37 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $22.37 million and approximately $33,255.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00108745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00169101 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002465 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,325,270,380 coins and its circulating supply is 4,120,060,813 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

