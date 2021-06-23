MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $363,487.39 and $1,072.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,670.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,904.81 or 0.05830344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.74 or 0.01434759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.00385038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00122301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.00636208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00393824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007391 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039847 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

