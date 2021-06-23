Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 165,872 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Evolent Health worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,623,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 347,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

