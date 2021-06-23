Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,682 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of CyrusOne worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

