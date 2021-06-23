Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 81,563 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 167.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,563 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Atkore worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Atkore by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 56,884 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.