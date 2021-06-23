Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,772 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $277.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.73, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.63 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.