Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307,089 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

