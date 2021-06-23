Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $267.96 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $270.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

