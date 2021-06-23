Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 124.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

