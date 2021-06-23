Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 617,684 shares worth $66,555,627. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.09.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

