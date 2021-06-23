Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $11.73 Million Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 142,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after buying an additional 250,846 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $2,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,821,129 shares of company stock worth $168,104,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

FOUR opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a PE ratio of -94.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.