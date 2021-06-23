Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 334,097 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 262.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,097 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.99% of Radware worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.