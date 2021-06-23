Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 23,900 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,733,000 after buying an additional 740,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

