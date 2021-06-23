Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 244,284 Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,284 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 4.23% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 2,896.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

POTX stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

